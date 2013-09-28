  • <span> Help Prevent <br> Trafficking </span>

Bear of the Month for May: Chaos with Komet

By | On Aug 18, 2019

Komet the bear is an extremely playful soul. His one purpose in life seems to be having a good time, an admirable quality especially for a Malayan sun bear. If he isn’t wrestling with fellow bear Ori, he is busy climbing a tree. If he isn’t climbing a tree, he is inspecting some logs or […]

Orangutan of the Month for April: Tunas

By | On Aug 6, 2019

There are many sides to an orangutan’s personality with some characteristics and personality types more prominent then others. There are shy orangutans, adventurous orangutans, and placid orangutans. With some orangutans it’s hard to pinpoint one “type” at all as these orangutans may have many defining traits. Tunas is one of these. She seems to demonstrate […]

Help us prevent wildlife trafficking to keep orang

By | On Jul 22, 2019

Dear Friends of OFI, The crisis face orangutans and forests in Borneo is getting worse. As a long-time supporter and friend, we urgently ask for your help to prevent the further annihilation of wild orangutan populations and Indonesian forests by wildlife traffickers, poachers, and illegal loggers. As forests in Borneo are being increasingly ravaged by […]

Orangutan of the Month: Jambul2

By | On Mar 20, 2019

What is in a name? Names can be very powerful, reflecting one’s character and identity. Names are associated with family but there is so much more to families than we normally acknowledge. Orangutan families know each other not by names but by other senses such as touch, sound, and smell, all often far beyond our […]

