Each Foster Parent Intro Kit includes an adoption certificate, the biography of your foster orangutan, a recent photo of your foster orangutan, an information sheet about orangutans.
OFI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wild orangutans and their rainforest habitat. Founded by Dr. Biruté Mary Galdikas and associates in 1986,
Journey to Borneo and see orangutans in the wild. OFI began its formal tour program in 2004. It was a tremendous success due to Dr. Galdikas’ participation.
Komet the bear is an extremely playful soul. His one purpose in life seems to be having a good time, an admirable quality especially for a Malayan sun bear. If he isn't wrestling with fellow bear Ori, he is busy climbing a tree. If he isn't climbing a tree, he is inspecting some logs or […]
There are many sides to an orangutan's personality with some characteristics and personality types more prominent then others. There are shy orangutans, adventurous orangutans, and placid orangutans. With some orangutans it's hard to pinpoint one "type" at all as these orangutans may have many defining traits. Tunas is one of these. She seems to demonstrate […]
Dear Friends of OFI, The crisis face orangutans and forests in Borneo is getting worse. As a long-time supporter and friend, we urgently ask for your help to prevent the further annihilation of wild orangutan populations and Indonesian forests by wildlife traffickers, poachers, and illegal loggers. As forests in Borneo are being increasingly ravaged by […]
What is in a name? Names can be very powerful, reflecting one's character and identity. Names are associated with family but there is so much more to families than we normally acknowledge. Orangutan families know each other not by names but by other senses such as touch, sound, and smell, all often far beyond our […]
